West Wing War: Biden Sidelined VP Harris in White House Because She Makes 'Life Excessively Difficult by Imposing All Sorts of Constraints on Herself'
Vice President Kamala Harris has allegedly spent her time in office obsessing over her public image, frustrating aides with her demands, and struggling to find her footing in her high-profile assignments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the new tell-all book, The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future, written by Franklin Foer, the White House staff has allegedly been annoyed at Harris' sensitivity to criticism, with claims that she is aware of any negative news story or complaints about her management style almost immediately.
One source describes her as having "rabbit ears" for criticism.
"She let the criticism guide her," Foer wrote, adding that she has allegedly vexed Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain by "making life excessively difficult by imposing all sorts of constraints on herself."
"Whenever there was a hint of criticism of her — either in the West Wing or in the press — she seemed instantly aware of it," Foer wrote.
"Rather than brushing it aside, she wanted to know who was speaking ill of her and what they were saying."
The book also alleges that Harris has asked for assignments away from the spotlight, leading to a disjointed run as Vice President.
She has flip-flopped between failing to commit to high-profile assignments, such as her role as Biden's "border czar," and shunning the spotlight. This has led to frustration within the administration.
According to the book, Harris has demanded to be distanced from 'women's issues or anything to do with race' while simultaneously wanting her office to be majority female with a black woman as Chief of Staff. This contradictory stance has allegedly rubbed some of the administration the wrong way.
Despite the alleged struggles, President Biden is widely expected to keep Harris on the ticket for his 2024 reelection bid. However, the book suggests that Biden's lack of a platform for success has contributed to her difficulties in finding her footing as Vice President.
"This dissension has led her to be 'guided by staff whom she didn't know and didn't especially trust,' and has u-turned on her image and amount of responsibility she wants numerous times," an excerpt of the book reads.
Foer also paints a picture of Harris as a neglected figure in the administration. Unelected Biden aides like Ron Klain, Mike Donilon, and Steve Ricchetti are portrayed as more central to the White House's functioning than the VP herself.
In the past, VPs have played essential roles, such as key negotiators and behind-the-scenes figures. However, Foer suggested that President Biden's promise to return American politics to normal may have contributed to the more traditional, less critical role of the vice presidency in the current administration.
Quotes and excerpts from The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future were obtained by the Daily Mail.