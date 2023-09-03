West Wing War: Biden Sidelined VP Harris in White House Because She Makes 'Life Excessively Difficult by Imposing All Sorts of Constraints on Herself'

According to the new tell-all book, The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future, written by Franklin Foer, the White House staff has allegedly been annoyed at Harris' sensitivity to criticism, with claims that she is aware of any negative news story or complaints about her management style almost immediately.

One source describes her as having "rabbit ears" for criticism.

"She let the criticism guide her," Foer wrote, adding that she has allegedly vexed Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain by "making life excessively difficult by imposing all sorts of constraints on herself."