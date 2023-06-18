Senator Rand Paul Accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of Orchestrating an 'Elaborate Cover-Up' Over Covid-19's Origin

According to Paul, although Fauci knew about the problem from the beginning of the pandemic, he allowed dangerous research to occur and skipped regulatory scrutiny.

"Anthony Fauci orchestrated an elaborate cover-up," Paul told Bartiromo. "He knew there was a problem."

"At three in the morning, he was emailing somebody on January 31st, and that person was head of the committee that was supposed to review dangerous research ... But Fauci allowed it to go around that," he continued. "So he knew from the very beginning not only was he funding the Wuhan research, but he was going around the regulatory apparatus to let it happen, even though the rules said it shouldn't have happened without more scrutiny.