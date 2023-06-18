Your tip
Senator Rand Paul Accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of Orchestrating an 'Elaborate Cover-Up' Over Covid-19's Origin

Source: mega
Jun. 18 2023, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of orchestrating a cover-up of the origins of Covid-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.

covid scandal anthony fauci commissioned report disprove wuhan lab leak theoryjpg
Source: mega

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Paul claimed that Fauci allowed dangerous gain-of-function research to take place in Wuhan and supported the cover-up of the virus’s origins.

Paul also criticized Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates for funding organizations such as the World Health Organization, which has been accused of mishandling the pandemic.

rand paul demands anthony fauci investigated wuhan lab leak covid pandemicjpg
Source: mega

The accusations are nothing new, as Paul has been critical of Fauci throughout the pandemic, frequently questioning the origins of the virus and accusing him of wrongdoing. The two have even had heated interactions with one another during congressional hearings in the past.

Fauci, who served in the NIAID for over three decades, resigned last December.

covid scandal anthony fauci commissioned report disprove wuhan lab leak theory jpg
Source: mega

According to Paul, although Fauci knew about the problem from the beginning of the pandemic, he allowed dangerous research to occur and skipped regulatory scrutiny.

"Anthony Fauci orchestrated an elaborate cover-up," Paul told Bartiromo. "He knew there was a problem."

"At three in the morning, he was emailing somebody on January 31st, and that person was head of the committee that was supposed to review dangerous research ... But Fauci allowed it to go around that," he continued. "So he knew from the very beginning not only was he funding the Wuhan research, but he was going around the regulatory apparatus to let it happen, even though the rules said it shouldn't have happened without more scrutiny.

Source: radar

Paul claimed that Fauci even got invalid papers placed in scientific journals. He cited an earlier report by journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag, who claimed that the first people to contract Covid-19 were scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul’s accusations, if true, could have severe implications and raise questions about the actions of the US government and international health organizations in handling the pandemic.

