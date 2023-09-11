Your tip
White House Staffers Abruptly End President Biden's Rambling Vietnam Press Conference Mid-Sentence: 'I'm Going to Bed'

Joe Biden’s press conference in Vietnam abruptly ended this weekend.

By:

Sep. 11 2023

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joe Biden’s press conference in Vietnam abruptly ended this weekend after members of the White House pulled the rambling president from the press conference stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as President Biden wrapped up a five-day visit to India and Vietnam on Sunday night, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly took over and announced that the 80-year-old leader would not be answering any more questions.

The incident took place in Hanoi, Vietnam following this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

According to Daily Mail, President Biden only answered five questions before he was called off the stage.

“We talked about stability, we talked about the Third World, excuse me, the Southern Hemisphere has access to change,” he said just before Jean-Pierre stepped in. “It wasn't confrontational at all…”

“Thank you everybody. This ends the press conference,” Biden’s press secretary suddenly interrupted. “Thanks, everyone.”

Also surprising are reports that President Biden did not immediately recognize that his microphone had been muted and that loud jazz music started to play from the speakers above him.

Biden attempted to answer more questions from the press pool before he realized the press conference was over and shuffled slowly offstage.

“I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to go to bed,” he said before disappearing backstage on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, President Biden reportedly rambled about global warming before Jean-Pierre ended the press conference.

The 80-year-old president apparently regaled reporters with a reference to a John Wayne movie before comparing the film to a discussion on global warming.

“And the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says: 'He's a lying dog-faced pony soldier,’” Biden said in Vietnam on Sunday. “Well, there's a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming.”

“But not anymore,” he continued. “All of the sudden, they're all realizing it's a problem.”

President Biden was also challenged for his decision to only call on female reporters during the Hanoi press conference.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” a reporter for Voice of America said. “I hope you didn't think that calling only on women would get you softballs tonight.”

“Oh I know better than that,” Biden fired back. “If you sent me a softball, I wouldn't know what to do with it. I'd probably strike out even worse.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jean-Pierre’s decision to cut Biden’s press conference in Vietnam short on Sunday night came after rumors that White House staffers are actively trying to limit the president’s time with the press.

A similar incident took place last year when one Biden staffer – who was dressed as the Easter Bunny at the time – blocked the president from answering a reporter’s questions at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

