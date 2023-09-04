President Biden is 'Too Busy' to Visit East Palestine Despite Taking Multiple Vacations Since Train Derailment Rocked Ohio Village
President Joe Biden recently came under fire for his failure to visit East Palestine, Ohio despite promising to do so almost 200 days ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after a devastating train derailment took place in East Palestine on February 3, the president was asked about his reason for not yet visiting the embattled Ohio village.
According to Biden, he has not visited East Palestine because he has not “been able to break.”
“I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine,” Biden told reporters while surveying the damage from Hurricane Idalia in Live Oak, Florida on Saturday. “There’s a lot going on here, and I just haven’t been able to break.”
Biden’s remarks in Florida on Saturday came more than 200 days after the train derailment in Ohio on February 3.
He promised to visit East Palestine “at some point” on March 2, but that promise never materialized.
His remarks in Live Oak also came days after the 80-year-old president returned from a lengthy family vacation in Nevada.
Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Biden has spent approximately 40% of his time in office on vacation.
Of the almost 1,000 days that Biden has been president, he has reportedly spent 382 of those days on personal trips away from the White House.
Although the president told reporters that he “thought” about visiting East Palestine sometime this week, those plans changed when he was reminded that he has to “go literally around the world.”
“I was thinking that I would go to East Palestine this week, but I’ve been reminded I’ve got to go literally around the world,” Biden said on Saturday before leaving Florida for a short Labor Day vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
“I’m going from Washington to India to Vietnam to – so it’s gonna be awhile,” he continued. “But we’re making sure that East Palestine has what they need materially in order to deal with the problem.”
President Biden is currently scheduled to visit India from September 7 to September 10. He will also reportedly visit Hanoi, Vietnam before observing the 22nd anniversary of September 11 from Alaska.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden came under fire again in August when he hesitated to visit Hawaii following the Maui wildfires that killed 115 and left thousands more displaced.
“No comment,” Biden answered when asked about the wildfires that scorched Maui on August 8. “We’re looking at it.”
Although the president eventually visited the wildfire-ravaged Hawaiian island on August 21, he quickly returned to Lake Tahoe shortly after to enjoy an eight-day vacation.