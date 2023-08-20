Bidens Goes on Another Vacation: Joe, Hunter at Billionaire Climate Investor Tom Steyer's $18M Lake Tahoe Mansion as It Emerges He's Spent 40% of his Time in Office on Holiday
President Joe Biden, First Son Hunter Biden, and their extended family have arrived at Lake Tahoe for a week-long vacation at billionaire Tom Steyer's waterfront mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The $18 million property, located within the gated Glenbrook community, is described as one of Lake Tahoe's finest lakefront properties. The mansion boasts a lakeside gazebo and sits on three acres of land.
In a statement, the White House clarified that the First Family is renting the property for fair market value.
The exact amount President Biden is paying for the rental is undisclosed, and it is unclear how such a private transaction could be verified. Nonetheless, the President and his family are said to be footing the bill for their stay at the Nevada retreat.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Nevada aboard Air Force One, accompanied by their daughter Ashley Biden, granddaughters Maisy and Naomi (Hunter's daughters), and Naomi's husband, Peter Neal.
Hunter, his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their son Beau arrived separately on a commercial flight and were already at the residence awaiting the rest of the family.
- Hunter Biden's Secret Stay: Embattled First Son Lived at White House for Two Weeks Before Federal Plea Deal Imploded
- '#StrangerDanger': Biden Mocked Over 'Daddy Owes You' Ice Cream Remark to Kids
- 'The One You See on Television': Biden Seemingly Forgets Maui's Name as He Addresses Disastrous Hawaii Wildfires
The vacation comes at a time when Republicans are considering launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden's alleged involvement in his son's business ventures in countries such as China and Ukraine during his vice presidency.
Hunter's former business partner, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden had met with his son's associates from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan, as well as his son's Chinese partner in a state-backed investment fund.
Hunter himself is facing potential legal trouble, as his probation-only plea deal for alleged tax fraud and other crimes recently collapsed. A federal judge in Delaware has taken a closer look at the deal, potentially leading to a trial for the First Son.
According to the New York Post, Steyer, the owner of the Lake Tahoe mansion, is a billionaire and a notable figure in Democratic politics. He sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 but was unsuccessful.
Steyer is known for his advocacy on climate issues and his investments through the Galvanize Climate Solutions fund.
President Biden's vacation also comes under scrutiny due to his lack of response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. Biden has planned a visit to Hawaii on Monday, August 21, to tour the wildfire damage.
This is not the first time that President Biden and his family have enjoyed free vacations in luxury properties. According to CBS, the 80-year-old Commander in Chief has spent an estimated 40% of his time in office on vacation.
Last year, they stayed at a mansion owned by a doner in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. They also spent Thanksgiving at a compound in Nantucket owned by billionaire investor David Rubenstein.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.