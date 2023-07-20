According to a Politico report, Biden's advisers "privately acknowledged an intentional shift to steer the 80-year-old president to the lower stairs more often to make his travel easier and limit the possibility for missteps."

The report additionally noted an unusual change in footwear for the president, who recently swapped out dress shoes for sneakers.

"The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age," the outlet claimed."One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months."