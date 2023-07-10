Biden's Bizarre Fashion Faux Pas: President Accused of 'Not Wearing' Socks With His Sneakers on UK Trip
Is he or isn't he? The Twittersphere is sounding off after President Joe Biden was accused of "not wearing" socks with his sneakers while embarking on a flight for the NATO summit.
RadarOnline.com has learned that a tweet posted by New York Times reporter Doug Mills on July 9 ignited a bizarre social media debate over Biden's sartorial choices.
"@Potus boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base as he departs for London, England. Biden was not [wearing] socks with his sneakers," it read.
The tweet featured close-up photos of Biden's outfit for the day, showcasing the commander-in-chief wearing a dark blue blazer paired with a button-up, navy slacks, and gray Skechers slip-in shoes. Some social media users poked fun at the post for not being newsworthy, while others said assuming that he was going sockless was a stretch.
"Probably the invisible or low-rise socks. Everyone I know wears them," one Twitter user speculated.
"It's pretty normal for beach locals to go without socks and he had just spent a day at his beach home. If he's more comfortable this way on his flight, why does it matter?" another questioned while pointing out his itinerary for the hours leading up to his flight.
"Slip-on Skechers are designed to be worn without socks. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, allowing feet to stay cool and dry," a third chimed in.
Biden has yet to respond to the sock snafu amid his scheduled events. The 2024 hopeful has been spending time in the UK meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a NATO meeting in Lithuania.
He recently stated that Ukraine is not prepared for membership in NATO, arguing that Russia's war in Ukraine needs to end before the alliance can mull over adding Kyiv.
"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden told CNN.
"But I think it's premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there's other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues."