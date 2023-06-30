Prince Andrew's Ex Fergie 'Begs for Kate' to Help Sway King Charles' Eviction Order
Prince Andrew's amicable ex Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is working overtime to stop King Charles from evicting them from Royal Lodge, turning to Kate Middleton for help in her pursuit, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Princess of Wales has embraced royal life ever since she wed Prince William in April 2011, and insiders said both Andrew and Fergie hope Kate can speak with King Charles herself about potentially letting them stay at the 30-room, $40 million property.
"Charles is on a mission to force Andrew out, and it's all on Fergie to stop it from happening," a palace source claimed. "They're hoping Prince William's wife will talk the monarch into seeing reason."
Andrew isn't in the king's favor, insiders said, adding that Fergie is "on the outs too" because of the former couple's divorce 27 years ago. They've not been romantically involved for some time, but the exes ultimately settled in at the palace-owned Royal Lodge.
"You can see why she's trying to get Kate to intervene on their behalf," the tipster said, claiming Fergie thinks "Kate's well and truly her only hope."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Andrew has been resisting efforts by his older brother to leave at once and downsize into another residence, with a chance of it being the Sussexes' former home, Frogmore Cottage.
Andrew was knocked down the ranks of working royals last January after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre and his alleged friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was exposed. Although he denied the claims made by Giuffre, Andrew settled out of court for an estimated $12 million, according to reports.
Kate, on the other hand, is incredibly close to her father-in-law and could use that influence, a courtier claimed. "There's no doubt Kate has the king's ear. He has a real soft spot for her, and Fergie's hoping that could be to her advantage."
"Fergie and Andrew haven't got many allies in the family, but if they can secure Kate, that could really go a long way."