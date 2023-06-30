Prince Andrew's Ex Fergie 'Begs for Kate' to Help Sway King Charles' Eviction Order

Prince Andrew's amicable ex Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is working overtime to stop King Charles from evicting them from Royal Lodge, turning to Kate Middleton for help in her pursuit, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Princess of Wales has embraced royal life ever since she wed Prince William in April 2011, and insiders said both Andrew and Fergie hope Kate can speak with King Charles herself about potentially letting them stay at the 30-room, $40 million property.