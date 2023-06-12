Standoff: Prince Andrew Refuses to Leave His $40M Royal Lodge During Construction in Case King Charles Evicts Him

A tense standoff between Prince Andrew and his brother King Charles III emerged after the Duke of York refused to leave his royal home for scheduled renovations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While King Charles attempted to scale down the monarchy, his brother refused to vacate his Royal Lodge over fear that he "might never get back in."

Amid scandal from his connection to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and Royal patronage by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in early 2022.