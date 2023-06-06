King Charles III & Royal Family Hope Prince Harry 'Comes to His Senses' & Returns to the U.K. Without Wife Meghan

King Charles III and other senior royals have yet to rectify their bond with exiled Prince Harry, but they remain optimistic he will "come to his senses" and return home to the United Kingdom eventually, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Harry's father, Charles, his stepmom, Queen Camilla, as well as his only brother, William, as well as his sister-in-law Kate all "miss" the Duke of Sussex — "or at least the version he was" before he went to war with the royals, palace insiders claimed.