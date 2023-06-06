King Charles III & Royal Family Hope Prince Harry 'Comes to His Senses' & Returns to the U.K. Without Wife Meghan
King Charles III and other senior royals have yet to rectify their bond with exiled Prince Harry, but they remain optimistic he will "come to his senses" and return home to the United Kingdom eventually, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Harry's father, Charles, his stepmom, Queen Camilla, as well as his only brother, William, as well as his sister-in-law Kate all "miss" the Duke of Sussex — "or at least the version he was" before he went to war with the royals, palace insiders claimed.
"Charles and William would love to speak to Harry more frequently, invite him over to stay and so on," the insider shared, hinting there is hope for Harry to find his way back into the warm embrace of the royal family.
"But the consensus is as long as Meghan's in the picture it's not worth the fallout that would likely ensue."
Harry and Meghan uprooted to California with their family after they stepped down from their senior duties in 2020, having since spoken out about their contentious royal exit in a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey before the couple's Netflix docuseries topped the most-watched list and his page-turning memoir, Spare, hit shelves.
- King Charles 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' After Harry and Meghan's Shock Decision to Stop Royal-Bashing Netflix Shows
- Cutting Costs: King Charles III Pressures Disgraced Brother Andrew to Downsize, Duke of York Finds Frogmore Offer 'Insulting'
- Royal Heir Rivalry: King Charles and Princess Kate Feuding Over George's Upbringing, 'Not Interested in Changing With the Times'
Reports have emerged that Meghan and Harry's marriage is on the rocks, perhaps impacted by the ongoing backlash as critics have accused them of being spotlight-seeking.
The former Suits actress raised eyebrows when she didn't attend the Gracie Awards show in Beverly Hills, where she was honored for her Archetypes podcast. Meanwhile, onlookers said that Harry looks like he's been "carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders" despite his new life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It's impossible to ignore all of those swirling rumors of tensions between Harry and Meghan," a source added. "The royals are watching things play out and ponder the effect it's having on Harry's marriage."
"The preferred scenario is Harry stays married but finds a way to fix his differences with the family," added the insider. "The trouble is this just doesn't seem to be plausible."