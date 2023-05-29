Royal Heir Rivalry: King Charles and Princess Kate Feuding Over George's Upbringing, 'Not Interested in Changing With the Times'
King Charles III and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are at odds over how her eldest son, Prince George, should be raised as future heir to the British throne, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
George, 9, is currently second in line for the crown behind father Prince William following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.
King Charles was thrilled with how well George performed his duties at the May 6 coronation, claimed a well-placed royal source, adding that he would love for George to take on more tasks now that he is getting older.
"Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II's belief that royals should never complain, never explain," said a source, adding they don't always see eye to eye when it comes to putting plans in motion despite sharing many of the same beliefs.
"They're very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023," added the insider.
It's claimed Charles made his feelings known about George, and Kate has apparently given him the go-ahead while ensuring that she signs off on the additional roles that her son is given. "To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children. She's been very clear about that. And it that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it."
Charles is "far more traditional and is not interested in changing with the times," the tipster claimed. He would like George to follow the footsteps of his elders and attend an elite boarding school like he, his siblings, and sons did.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kate, meanwhile, thinks it's important for their family dynamic that George "isn't given special treatment" that his younger siblings Charlotte and Louis will notice.