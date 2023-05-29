Royal Heir Rivalry: King Charles and Princess Kate Feuding Over George's Upbringing, 'Not Interested in Changing With the Times'

King Charles was thrilled with how well George performed his duties at the May 6 coronation, claimed a well-placed royal source, adding that he would love for George to take on more tasks now that he is getting older.

"Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II's belief that royals should never complain, never explain," said a source, adding they don't always see eye to eye when it comes to putting plans in motion despite sharing many of the same beliefs.