'Camilla Was Going for the Jugular': Kate Refused to Curtsy to Queen in Bitter Public Snub Over Coronation Commands, Inviting Former Love Rival
Kate Middleton's refusal to curtsy to Queen Camilla was a declaration of her disdain towards King Charles' wife after she bulldozed the handling of his coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales may "project an easygoing public image, handling difficult situations and people without a misstep," said a well-placed source. "But behind her dazzling smile, she's no pushover, especially when it comes to royal politics."
The escalating conflict between Kate and Camilla is said to date back to Kate's 2011 wedding to Prince William. It's claimed the mom of three hid her true feelings toward Camilla until after Queen Elizabeth's death, putting on a brave face for public events.
Royal biographer Tom Bower said the tension reached a boiling point when Kate was forbidden from inviting more than four of her family members to Charles' coronation, while 20 members of the Parker Bowles brood were allowed to attend the historic event.
Onlookers noticed that Kate didn't follow tradition, opting against the gendered gesture of greeting during the May 6 coronation when Camilla and Charles were leaving Westminster Abbey.
Bower reflected on the footage, explaining that "as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you'll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes."
It's believed that was a statement made in response to Camilla's recent behavior.
"That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time," the insider claimed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. "Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious."
Plus, it didn't sit well with Kate that Camilla invited William's rumored mistress, Rose Hanbury, to the crowning, according to sources with knowledge on the family drama following reports in 2019 on his alleged affair.
"William's affair was vehemently denied, but damage was done and his marriage to Kate suffered," dished the insider. "By inviting [her longtime friend] Rose, Camilla was going for the jugular!"
Sources said there has been a thinly veiled animosity between them for quite some time. "Camilla was consumed with jealousy from day one," said a courtier. "She's relentlessly attacked Kate."