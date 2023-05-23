'Camilla Was Going for the Jugular': Kate Refused to Curtsy to Queen in Bitter Public Snub Over Coronation Commands, Inviting Former Love Rival

Kate Middleton's refusal to curtsy to Queen Camilla was a declaration of her disdain towards King Charles' wife after she bulldozed the handling of his coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Princess of Wales may "project an easygoing public image, handling difficult situations and people without a misstep," said a well-placed source. "But behind her dazzling smile, she's no pushover, especially when it comes to royal politics."