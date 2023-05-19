'Kate Couldn't Look Her in the Eye': Princess of Wales Was Fuming Over Rose Hanbury's Attendance at Coronation After William Affair Rumors
Kate Middleton put on a brave face during her appearance at King Charles' coronation despite coming across a friend-turned-"love rival" who was once at the center of Prince William affair rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The regal Princess of Wales has "mastered the art of being composed when the cameras are rolling," said a royal insider, claiming she was secretly miffed that Rose Hanbury "was present for such a historic moment."
Rumors swirled in 2019 that Rose and William allegedly had a romantic rendezvous that led to a falling out with Kate, which came as a shock to many considering Rose is a close friend of the Cambridges.
She was there for the couple's 2011 wedding and the 2021 memorial service for Prince Philip.
More recently, the marchioness of Cholmondeley's son, Lord Oliver, was invited to be a page of honor alongside Kate and William's son Prince George at the event.
"You could feel the awkwardness between the two women, even though there were 2,000 other people inside Westminster Abbey," a source spilled following the event, as reported by Life & Style magazine. "Kate couldn't even look Rose in the eye. Rose was her BFF, and she almost tore Kate and William's marriage apart."
"William had to calm her down when she found out that Rose was invited to the coronation," the insider claimed. "He reminded her the cheating scandal was behind them and they've come so far since then."
In the end, Kate made sure to "keep distance from Rose" while focusing on Charles' big moment, insiders claimed.
As we previously reported, Kensington Palace never commented on the rumors.
"Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously," it was reported that year.
Although they weathered the infidelity reports and stuck together, a source told Us Weekly it was an eye-opening experience, adding, "It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often."