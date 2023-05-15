Beaming Prince Andrew Reemerges as Royal Feud Explodes Over His Refusal to Vacate Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew flashed a smile as he reemerged to drive his Range Rover around the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday morning.
A friend of the disgraced Duke of York said Andrew is "refusing to budge" from his $37 million royal lodge, which served as his home for two decades, causing a further divide, RadarOnline.com has learned amid brewing tension in the royal family.
"He's concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out," the pal said. "He's worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we're dealing with human beings, not real estate."
King Charles wants to move his brother to the smaller Frogmore Cottage that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once lived in before they relocated to California, but Andrew is allegedly pushing to stay put at the 30-bedroom home he resides in with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Andrew appeared to be in good spirits on Monday, enjoying a horse ride to kick off his week in photos published by Daily Mail.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the monarch has been growing increasingly "tired and frustrated" over Andrew's refusal to vacate Royal Lodge after making the demand in January.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Insiders said that Andrew is eager to convince Charles to reconsider his eviction plans amid claims the property is being eyed for Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Plus, the eviction allegedly came because Andrew is no longer a "working royal" due to his now-settled sex assault lawsuit brought forth by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
- King Charles 'Tired & Furious' Over Prince Andrew's Refusal To Vacate $37M Royal Lodge
- Billionaire Associate Of Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Accused Of Bankrolling Sex Trafficking Ring
- Prince Andrew Annoyed He Can't Pursue US Business Deals As King Charles Becomes Sole Beneficiary To Queen's Estate
Andrew was stripped of his royal and military honors last year by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Some were surprised to see that he did make an appearance at Charles' coronation despite the drama, wearing his royal Garter robes and regalia for the highly anticipated event.
It's believed the animosity may not be over yet, as sources said that Andrew has other plans if his brother Charles doesn't restore his palace paycheck and privileges.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Andrew is apparently considering writing a tell-all that would put Harry's to shame. "What Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off," one tipster said. "Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family."