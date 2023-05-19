King Love Child NEW ‘Proof’: Charles and Camilla’s Denial Blows Up in Contradictory Comment to Archbishop

The man claiming to be the secret love child of King Charles and Camilla recently pointed to an interview with the former Archbishop of Canterbury as “proof” he is the royal pair’s son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Simon Dorante-Day, 57, continues to attract worldwide attention over his claims that he was born to Charles and Camilla in 1966, a newly released interview with the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Carey, allegedly “proves” Dorante-Day’s claims.