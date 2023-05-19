King Love Child NEW ‘Proof’: Charles and Camilla’s Denial Blows Up in Contradictory Comment to Archbishop
The man claiming to be the secret love child of King Charles and Camilla recently pointed to an interview with the former Archbishop of Canterbury as “proof” he is the royal pair’s son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Simon Dorante-Day, 57, continues to attract worldwide attention over his claims that he was born to Charles and Camilla in 1966, a newly released interview with the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Carey, allegedly “proves” Dorante-Day’s claims.
According to Carey, Charles and Camilla’s relationship started “when they were teenagers” and not – as is regularly reported – when the two first met in 1970.
“She walked through the front door and we had coffee together…we had an animated conversation and we talked about her relationship with Charles, going way back to when they were teenagers,” the former Archbishop said in the interview.
“And after that I decided there was no way I could treat her as anything other than a really nice human being who is deeply in love with Charles,” he added.
Dorante-Day believes the former Archbishop’s revelation corroborates his research that Charles and Camilla “first became close” in 1965 and that, shortly thereafter, he was conceived.
“I have been unable to find any photos of Camilla from the last months of 1965 or the beginning of 1966, when she would’ve been heavily pregnant with me,” Dorante-Day told 7 News.
“My adoptive grandmother said to me, she said to me quite clearly, that Charles and Camilla were your parents,” he continued. “So when I looked back in the history of when they got together and if this was even possible, I didn’t just believe it. But I went off and I researched it.”
“When you go back and you look at the newspapers from the time and read the royal biographies, it was always stated that they first met in 1972 at a polo match in Windsor,” Charles and Camilla’s alleged love child explained further. “And now the Archbishop’s story, that Camilla said that they went back to when they were teenagers as well. Yeah. Come on.”
“It’s the first time someone has given a concrete account of when they met, where it wasn’t just reports and changing dates.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dorante-Day first publicly claimed he was Charles and Camilla’s secret love child in 2016.
Dorante Day, now 57, was reportedly born on April 5, 1966, and was adopted eight months later.
Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, both reportedly worked for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the time of his adoption.
The 57-year-old has since called on both King Charles and Camilla to submit to a DNA test to prove once and for all whether or not he is the pair’s secret love child from nearly six decades ago.
"I’ve always been very open to doing interviews and sharing my story because at the end of the day, I want Charles and Camilla to submit to a DNA test and I believe that making my plight public will help me achieve that."