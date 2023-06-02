Prince Harry Has Called in the Divorce Lawyers, Says Lady Colin Campbell
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is being put to the test after breaking away from the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A handful of sources have claimed the Duke of Sussex "called in the lawyers some months ago" should they choose to go their separate ways.
Rumors of there being trouble in paradise are surfacing yet again after Harry attended his father King Charles' coronation on May 6 in what some believed could be a ceasefire between the warring relatives.
Insiders said that Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has continued to keep her distance in recent months and will "never forgive" Meghan for trying to "bring the royal family down," RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
Reports have emerged claiming Harry and Meghan are ready to stop royal-bashing after his memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix docuseries.
Both the doc and tell-all painted a shocking picture of Harry's family after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved their brood to California.
Despite the backlash they face within the palace and amongst critics, Harry and Meghan are known for putting up a united front.
"The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain," British author and socialite Lady Campbell AKA Lady C told Dan Wootton on GB News about their rumored marital woes.
"There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time," Lady C said, citing at least five insiders whom she deemed as credible.
Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, also told GB News that he speculated the turmoil may be getting to the youngest son of King Charles.
"Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, 'Has Harry finally woken up to the truth?' Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he's been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something," Burrell said.
Burrell said he had a personal relationship with the Duke of Sussex and being a doting and present father was always one of his goals.
"I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he'd lose his children because she'd keep them in America and he wouldn't see them," Burrell speculated.