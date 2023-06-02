Prince Harry Has Called in the Divorce Lawyers, Says Lady Colin Campbell

Rumors of there being trouble in paradise are surfacing yet again after Harry attended his father King Charles' coronation on May 6 in what some believed could be a ceasefire between the warring relatives.

Insiders said that Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has continued to keep her distance in recent months and will "never forgive" Meghan for trying to "bring the royal family down," RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.

Reports have emerged claiming Harry and Meghan are ready to stop royal-bashing after his memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix docuseries.