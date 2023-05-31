Cutting Costs: King Charles III Pressures Disgraced Brother Andrew to Downsize, Duke of York Finds Frogmore Offer 'Insulting'
Prince Andrew has been feeling the pressure to downsize from his sprawling Royal Lodge abode, but is refusing to budge because he finds the offer "insulting," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said King Charles III has been desperately trying to boot Andrew from his longtime digs as part of his "slimmed down" monarchy, despite terms of a remaining 55-year lease on the 30-room property.
"Charles wants him to move to the more modest Frogmore Cottage," one well-placed courtier said of the property that once belonged to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. "Andrew is telling friends that he won't move out and that's final."
It seems that a decision may ultimately be made for the disgraced Duke of York after Charles told his brother to find a new place to live following news that Andrew was kicked out of his Buckingham Palace office last year.
In January 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military and royal titles after a Manhattan judge allowed a sexual assault lawsuit against the embattled royal to move forward.
Although he ultimately reached a settlement with his sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Andrew always denied wrongdoing and has reportedly been considering launching a legal case in an effort to force her to retract the allegations in court.
Charles has not entirely shunned his brother amid the royal scandal, but he is putting his foot down.
Sources with knowledge on the matter previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively that "massive changes" would be made within the palace over the next few months and will be "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years."
Ferguson, for her part, tried to remain neutral and said the matter of the move is "between the Duke and the King."
In recent weeks, Andrew reemerged to drive his Range Rover around the grounds of Windsor Castle, also enjoying a horse ride.
"By cutting Andrew's support, Charles has made it very difficult for Andrew to pay the bills," said an insider in an update about Royal Lodge. "The grounds are extensive and the house has already fallen into disrepair."