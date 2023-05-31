Cutting Costs: King Charles III Pressures Disgraced Brother Andrew to Downsize, Duke of York Finds Frogmore Offer 'Insulting'

"Charles wants him to move to the more modest Frogmore Cottage," one well-placed courtier said of the property that once belonged to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. "Andrew is telling friends that he won't move out and that's final."

It seems that a decision may ultimately be made for the disgraced Duke of York after Charles told his brother to find a new place to live following news that Andrew was kicked out of his Buckingham Palace office last year.

In January 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military and royal titles after a Manhattan judge allowed a sexual assault lawsuit against the embattled royal to move forward.