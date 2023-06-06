Prince Harry Admits He's 'Not Sure' His Phone Was Hacked, Suggests King Charles III's Voicemails Were Intercepted During Historic Testimony
Prince Harry was accused of being "in the realms of total speculation" while taking the stand at a phone hacking trial in London. The allegation was made in court on Monday as the Duke of Sussex admitted he "isn't sure" his device was hacked. He also alleged that his father, King Charles III, may have also been a victim in the reported scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking moment happened when the 38-year-old addressed the High court today, making Harry the first royal to testify in more than a century.
"Are we not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?" Andrew Green, KC for Mirror Group Newspaper, asked Harry after he admitted he was "not sure" whose phone was hacked after he broke his thumb playing football and the news appeared in the British press.
Charles' youngest son estimated that around 140 articles published by Mirror Group Newspapers between 1996 to 2010 contained information which was gathered by using unlawful methods.
However, Green dispelled his accusations, telling the court that the details included in the stories were linked to other media outlets, press releases, statements from the palace, and Harry's aides and pals. He also alleged that some of the information came from comments made by Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
The duke alleged that his father could also be a victim of the alleged hacking scheme when asked about a Mirror article reading, "Harry's cocaine, ecstasy and GHB parties." In the story, sources claimed Charles "worried sick" about his youngest son, which Harry claimed could have come from his father's voicemails being intercepted.
Harry was also asked about his past drug use, and if he believed his illegal actions were in the public interest.
"There's a difference between public interest - and what interests the public," the embattled royal responded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry addressed the High Court on a slew of allegations that were hurled in the press about him and his royal family members, including the rumors that James Hewitt was really his father.
Harry denied the Hewitt accusations, alleging the state of Britain's press and government was "at rock bottom." His testimony came just one day after he was first set to appear in court.
RadarOnline.com revealed that the father of two was a no-show due to his daughter Lilibet's second birthday — a move the judge scolded him for.
Harry sued the Mirror's publisher for alleged hacking; however, the organization denied the allegations. Harry is the first royal to testify in open court since 1891.