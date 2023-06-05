'Wasted Time': No-Show Prince Harry Scolded by High Court for Ditching First Day of Testimony in Phone Hacking Trial

Prince Harry was scolded by a judge when he failed to appear in court for the first day of his phone hacking trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prince Harry's barrister — or trial lawyer as they're known in the U.S. — informed the high court that the Duke of Sussex was absent due to his daughter Lilibet's birthday.

Prince Harry was expected to join other witnesses, who where present in court, to testify on alleged phone hacking by UK media outlet the Daily Mirror.