Prince Harry's Bombshell Phone-Hacking Testimony Contained 'Troubling Factual Inconsistencies': High Court Judge

But according to the High Court judge, Justice Fancourt, Harry’s testimony on Tuesday contradicted the duke’s original argument that he did not sue NGN before 2019 because he “did not have the knowledge” about the alleged phone hacking until then.

“Another thing that is troubling me is what appears to be a factual inconsistency in the current pleaded case about the way the Duke of Sussex did not have the knowledge before 2019 to bring a claim and your proposed amendment which seems to say he would have brought a claim in 2012 except for the secret agreement,” Justice Fancourt said.