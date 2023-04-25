Rupert Murdoch Paid Prince William 'a Very Large Sum of Money' to Settle Phone Hacking Case

A "very large" payoff from media mogul Rupert Murdoch to Prince William was exposed in recent court filings by Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The allegation came to light as part of the Duke of Sussex's ongoing lawsuit against Murdoch's British-based News Group Newspapers (NGN) for "unlawful acts."

Prince Harry alleged that NGN hacked his phone and voicemails on behalf of now-defunct News of the World and the Sun for tabloid fodder.