Meghan Markle Named And Shamed The Royal Who She Says Questioned Archie's Skin Tone In Letter To King Charles

Apr. 22 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle reportedly name-dropped the senior royal who questioned her and Prince Harry's first child, Archie's skin tone in a 2021 letter to King Charles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just days after Harry and Meghan announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend the Royal Coronation solo, it leaked that the Duchess expressed her concerns about "unconscious bias" in the royal family in a letter to the King himself.

"Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from [Meghan] to the king," one source said. "But she's moved on, this was two years ago, and it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation."

The letters were sent following the March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview where the Duchess revealed that a member of the Royal family openly speculated about the color of their at-the-time unborn child's skin.

The family member's name has not been made public, but they were identified as a "senior member" of the royal lineage. Palace insiders also confirmed that it was neither the late Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Phillip.

In Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, he named at-the-time Prince Charles as the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone, but this has never been proven.

When asked about the matter in the Oprah interview, the Duke of Sussex declined to speak further on the subject, but suggested that it was just a single conversation that had taken place.

"It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he confessed.

The Telegraph later stated both Charles and Meghan "acknowledged that the individual's remark was not made with malice." Still, the outlet added the Palace was also "aware" of the Sussexes' frustration that initial correspondence about the Coronation invitation failed to reference their children's potential involvement.

"The omission only fueled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses," the source said.

As Radar previously reported, Harry is still expected to appear for King Charles' coronation service but will reportedly not attend the concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and The Spice Girls the following day.

