Meghan Markle Named And Shamed The Royal Who She Says Questioned Archie's Skin Tone In Letter To King Charles

Just days after Harry and Meghan announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend the Royal Coronation solo, it leaked that the Duchess expressed her concerns about "unconscious bias" in the royal family in a letter to the King himself.

"Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from [Meghan] to the king," one source said. "But she's moved on, this was two years ago, and it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation."