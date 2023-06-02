King Charles 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' After Harry and Meghan's Shock Decision to Stop Royal-Bashing Netflix Shows
King Charles III can finally rest easy now that his youngest son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle are to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and explosive tell-alls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Drama with his relatives was explored in his memoir, Spare, and Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries that followed their early courtship and high-profile love story.
It was a follow-up to a bombshell interview that exposed their strained bond with Harry's brood in the U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first sent shockwaves when they told Oprah Winfrey about their tumultuous exit from royal life, revealing a fallout behind palace doors following their groundbreaking decision to step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.
After putting distance between themselves and the royals, Harry and Meghan may be calling it a wrap on those types of projects going forward.
"That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say," one insider told The Sun.
It may come as a welcome surprise for Charles, the newly crowned king in the wake of his mother Queen Elizabeth's passing after her historic 70 years on the throne.
"We've seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say," the publication's former royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News. "What they don't want to happen is for them to end up in some sort of documentary or a book with what they've said."
"And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief," Rae explained. "I just hope it stays that way for them."
Meghan and Harry may still have one interview up their sleeves if it works out, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. TV insiders spilled that Gayle King has been privately working overtime to secure the couple as the first guests on her upcoming CNN show.