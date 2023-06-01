Riding Solo: Meghan Markle 'Tends to Leave Harry at Home,' Duchess Asking Party-Loving Pals to 'Hang Out'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear keen on expanding their social circle in the U.S. after the couple's rocky royal exit, although insiders claim she "tends to leave" him at home and has been hitting up pals to "hang out."

RadarOnline.com has learned that society journalist ­Petronella Wyatt said that Markle is becoming a regular fixture at local parties "these days," claiming friends of hers who live nearby are always "bumping into" the Duchess of Sussex out and about.