Riding Solo: Meghan Markle 'Tends to Leave Harry at Home,' Duchess Asking Party-Loving Pals to 'Hang Out'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear keen on expanding their social circle in the U.S. after the couple's rocky royal exit, although insiders claim she "tends to leave" him at home and has been hitting up pals to "hang out."
RadarOnline.com has learned that society journalist Petronella Wyatt said that Markle is becoming a regular fixture at local parties "these days," claiming friends of hers who live nearby are always "bumping into" the Duchess of Sussex out and about.
It is questioned if Markle and Harry will continue their war against the royals after he attended his father King Charles' coronation on May 6.
The family never responded to Harry's explosive tell-all book, Spare, or the couple's bombshell Netflix documentary series last December.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Gayle King has been privately working overtime on locking down Markle and Harry as the first guests on her upcoming CNN show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. "Gayle is buttering up Harry and Meghan with hopes they'll get her new show off to a running start," a TV insider spilled.
Meanwhile, another media personality made similar claims to Wyatt about the ex-royals following their move to California after stepping down from senior duties in 2020.
"All they want to do is hang out with celebrities," broadcaster and New York-born comedian Tim Dillon alleged during his May 21 episode, stating that he was at a recent Los Angeles-based shindig where an attendee was in contact with Markle.
"She [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there," claimed Dillon, accusing Markle and Harry of behaving like "low-grade reality stars" trying to attach themselves to cliques.
"I'm literally at the party and they are showing me texts of this woman begging people to like 'hang out', she is trying to get places," he said, quipping, "I respect the hustle I get what they are trying to do."
The Duke and Duchess have been under extra scrutiny after recently being accused of exaggerating they were in a "near-catastrophic" car chase because of paparazzi hell-bent on capturing photos in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source told RadarOnline.com they have proof of what went down, adding, "Harry and Meghan and their entourage filmed key moments of the incident."