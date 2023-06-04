Harry Brandished 'Cruel' For Causing the Queen Stress on her Deathbed: Elizabeth 'Was Easily Confused' in Cancer-Riddled Final Days — As Friends Now Say They're 'ANGRY AND DISGUSTED' at Her Grandson
A friend close to the late Queen Elizabeth II is furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for spilling royal secrets when it was clear that the monarch's health was on the decline, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a source close to the royal couple, they are set to stop making gossip docs and tell-all books regarding Harry's riff with his family.
The source claimed that the two have "run out of material" and told the outlet, "That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say."
The late Queen's old friend told The Daily Beast, "For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died [in April 2021], the queen was in a lot of pain."
"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), she couldn't see very much, she couldn't hear very much, and she was easily confused," they continued. "She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at the jubilee required a titanic effort."
The insider believed "that was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue."
Instead of making peace with the family, Harry and Meghan produced several films and conducted interviews attacking the Queen's legacy and spread several rumors about various members of the royal family without naming names.
"For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was—well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away." the source told the outlet.
The Queen's friend ended her statement with: "The idea that they are now going to take a vow of silence after all the damage they have done, even if it was true, which I very much doubt, will do nothing to assuage the anger and disgust some of her friends feel about what they did to the queen in her final years."
King Charles' best friend, Lord Nicholas Soames, in an extraordinary interview with the London Times in the days before the coronation, openly called the King's youngest son "hurtful" and "the cruelest."
"Of course it was hurtful," Soames excoriated. "You could see it, written all over [King Charles'] face. Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words."
