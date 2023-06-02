Palace Warned: Meghan Markle 'Won't Be Shut Up' Despite Plans to Ditch Royal-Bashing

A royal biographer said it's not in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "nature" to remain silent amid rumors their royal-bashing brigade is over for good, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although word on the street is that Meghan and Harry have "nothing left to say" about his family after releasing his memoir, Spare, and their gripping Netflix docuseries, author Angela Levin theorized that wouldn't be the case in the months to come.