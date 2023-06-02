Palace Warned: Meghan Markle 'Won't Be Shut Up' Despite Plans to Ditch Royal-Bashing
A royal biographer said it's not in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "nature" to remain silent amid rumors their royal-bashing brigade is over for good, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although word on the street is that Meghan and Harry have "nothing left to say" about his family after releasing his memoir, Spare, and their gripping Netflix docuseries, author Angela Levin theorized that wouldn't be the case in the months to come.
"I don't believe a word of it," Levin told Andrew Pierce and Dawn Neesom during her video interview with GB News. "They can't ... and if they are quiet, then everyone would forget them and that's the last thing Meghan would want."
Levin cast doubt on reports claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a step back from the spotlight and remain behind the scenes of any future Netflix production going forward. "The idea that they're going to be behind the cameras is also nonsense because they've got no experience in this," she explained.
The royal biographer claimed Meghan is hungry to be well-known and respected, adding, "She's got huge plans and she is not going to be put down or shut up by these rumors."
Neither King Charles nor any of the royals ever commented on Meghan and Harry's bombshell claims, following which Harry attended his father's coronation and perhaps, helped the duo mend and put the drama behind them.
- King Charles 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' After Harry and Meghan's Shock Decision to Stop Royal-Bashing Netflix Shows
- Prince Harry Has Called in the Divorce Lawyers, Says Lady Colin Campbell
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Struggling With Extreme 'Turmoil and Criticism,' Marriage Under Strain After Leaving Royal Life Behind
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that King Charles "will do anything to avoid a confrontation with Harry and Meghan," according to a high-level courtier.
The courtier declared, "He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It was noted the King had a tough call to make when deciding how to respond, especially considering Harry is still family at the end of the day.
"Charles is caught between a rock and a hard place," the insider said. "If he caves into the Sussexes, he'll lose respect of the British people and also members of his own family who no longer trust the couple."