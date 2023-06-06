Prince Harry Unloads on Enemies in Court, Says U.K. Government is at 'Rock Bottom' in Explosive Testimony
Prince Harry appeared in high court for his phone hacking lawsuit and unloaded on those he felt wronged him, including the U.K. government, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of Sussex slammed the government as "rock bottom" — and addressed rumors that he was fathered by James Hewitt, which he denied.
Prince Harry refused to hold back during his highly anticipated testimony Tuesday, the first time a senior royal member has done so since 1891.
Under oath, the Duke told the high court that the "state of our press and our government — both of which I believe are at rock bottom."
Harry and several other witnesses were called to high court to testify on alleged phone hacking by U.K. media outlet the Daily Mirror.
No stranger to calling out media tactics and out of control paparazzi, Harry addressed sensationalized stories that plagued him from childhood, thanks to the press. One of which, questioned his legitimacy to the throne.
The Duke revealed that conspiracy theories about his real "biological father," which the press opined as Hewitt, made him fear that he "might be ousted from the Royal Family."
Harry directly addressed the phone hack allegations and claimed that press hacked his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy's cell phone after he was infamously photographed dressed as a Nazi for Halloween.
The Duke also accused the media of hacking his father, King Charles III, after he was quoted as being concerned for his youngest son's party-filled lifestyle.
When asked if he believed the King of England was a victim of phone hacking, the Duke responded, "Potentially unlawful information gathering, yes."
"How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness," Harry said of the media in his witness statement.
Upon cross examination, the Duke of Sussex was asked to clarify what articles led to the press having "blood" on their hands.
"Some of the editors and journalists that are responsible for causing a lot of pain, upset and in some cases, speaking personally, death," Harry answered as he explained it was meant broadly.