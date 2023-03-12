Prince Andrew 'In Despair' After Queen Elizabeth II Didn't Leave A Single Pound Of £650 Million Fortune In His Name

Prince Andrew was left "in despair" after King Charles III was named the sole heir to their mother Queen Elizabeth's £650 Million ($781,820,000 USD) fortune.

It's been reported that it is tradition for the royal family's to be handed down "from monarch to monarch" due to it being the most tax efficient way to transfer the money, however, the Duke of York is said to hold "some resentment" towards his brother for not sharing what he believes he is owed.