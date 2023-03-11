King Charles III Refuses To Approve Laughable $38,500 Expense Claim For Prince Andrew's Indian Healer Guru

The guru's treatment is said to include chanting, massages and holistic therapy — similar to deals others get in city mall shops for around $50.

The Duke reportedly allowed the personal healer to stay at the £30 million Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park for up to a month, and prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth paid for her son's treatment in full.

A source claimed the late monarch was "happy to indulge" the expensive treatment for years, but the King is "far less inclined" to pander towards his brother's extravagant expenses, especially considering the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

They source also comically noted that the King "thought his brother was having a laugh" when he got a look at the Duke's surprising claim.