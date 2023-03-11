King Charles III Refuses To Approve Laughable $38,500 Expense Claim For Prince Andrew's Indian Healer Guru
King Charles III is refusing to use Buckingham Palace funds to pay for Prince Andrew's annual bill for an Indian guru the royal has been using for years.
The Duke of York reportedly thought he could continue to use the family's funds without challenge following his mother's 2022 passing, and submitted an embarrassingly large expense claim of over £32,000 (around $38,500 USD) for the spiritual healer.
The guru's treatment is said to include chanting, massages and holistic therapy — similar to deals others get in city mall shops for around $50.
The Duke reportedly allowed the personal healer to stay at the £30 million Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park for up to a month, and prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth paid for her son's treatment in full.
A source claimed the late monarch was "happy to indulge" the expensive treatment for years, but the King is "far less inclined" to pander towards his brother's extravagant expenses, especially considering the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.
They source also comically noted that the King "thought his brother was having a laugh" when he got a look at the Duke's surprising claim.
This comes one year after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and patronages following accusations of sexual abuse relating to the 63-year-old's former affiliations with disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein. Trafficking victim Virgina Giuffre alleged she had been forced to have an intimate relationship with Andrew when she was only 17-year-old.
Despite later settling the matter out of court, his titles and duties have not been returned to him, and the prince has been hinting at sitting down for an explosive tell-all interview to clear his name and "bring honor back to the crown."
A source says he feels there is "little to lose" and that the Duke believes he has already "paid an awfully high price."
- Sarah Ferguson Defends Ex-Husband Prince Andrew, Insists Disgraced Royal Was A 'Very Good Man' When They Married
- Disgraced Prince Andrew Resisting King Charles' Frogmore Cottage Offer, Thinks Harry's Old Digs Are A 'Downgrade'
- Royal Feud Deepens: Prince Andrew 'Will Not Leave' Windsor Castle If King Charles Tries To Evict Him
The Prince's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, has since referred to her ex-husband as "poor Andrew" on many occasions and publicly lamented on his exile from the public life, going so far as to confess she would always stand by him through the difficult times.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.