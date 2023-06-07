Prince Harry Grilled Over 'Boozy' Night at 'Sleazy Strip Joint' During Day Two Testimony of Phone-Hacking Trial

Prince Harry was bombarded with a series of embarrassing questions related to a 2006 strip club visit while dating Chelsy Davy as he addressed the High Court in London on Wednesday in his phone-hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“The article reports that Chelsy had ‘let rip in a string of phone calls’ and includes a comment from a ‘highly placed source’ that she had gone ‘berserk,’ had slammed the phone down because she was so angry, and then called back to scream at me for half an hour," Harry said in his witness statement.

“To the best of my recollection, I don’t think Chelsy did go [sic] mad about me going there," he continued. "We did speak over the phone, but I promised her that I hadn’t had a lap dance and stayed with the three other cadets that had girlfriends. The detail about the timing and length of the calls is so specific. With hindsight, it seems likely to me that the Defendant’s journalists had access to one of our phone records and put two and two together to make a story.”