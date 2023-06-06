Prince Harry Accuses Piers Morgan of 'Horrific Personal Attacks and Intimidation' Following Phone Hack Lawsuit

Piers spoke out in response to Harry's allegations, telling Sky News, "I wish him luck with his privacy campaign and look forward to reading about it in his next book."

MGN has been accused of hacking Princess Diana's phone under Morgan's supervision — allegations that the British host denied.

"The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a 'nightmare time' three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour," Harry wrote in his witness statement.