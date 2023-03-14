Prince Andrew Annoyed He Can't Pursue US Business Deals As King Charles Becomes Sole Beneficiary To Queen's Estate

In recent weeks, Andrew has been consulting lawyers in a bid to overturn the multimillion-dollar settlement he reached with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, and push her to retract the allegations — and perhaps apologize.

The disgraced royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and "consulted" with his attorneys after Giuffre dropped a separate sexual abuse lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz in November 2022.

"I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz," she explained. "This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives."