Prince Andrew Annoyed He Can't Pursue US Business Deals As King Charles Becomes Sole Beneficiary To Queen's Estate
Prince Andrew has grown increasingly frustrated that he can't pursue business opportunities in the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned amid the ongoing royal drama.
The embattled Duke of York is aiming to re-establish his career after being embroiled in scandal, insiders close to Andrew revealed, and a new report claimed he is being encouraged by American billionaire financier Michael Milken to cross the pond.
If he did return to the US again following his last trip in May 2017, it is speculated the FBI might be waiting for him upon his arrival as they are keen to speak with him, Daily Mail reported.
Royal spies said that Andrew will have an uphill battle when it comes to reclaiming his public role in the royal family, but his brother, King Charles, agreed for his younger sibling to seek out "low-key" business opportunities.
In recent weeks, Andrew has been consulting lawyers in a bid to overturn the multimillion-dollar settlement he reached with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, and push her to retract the allegations — and perhaps apologize.
The disgraced royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and "consulted" with his attorneys after Giuffre dropped a separate sexual abuse lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz in November 2022.
"I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz," she explained. "This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives."
As the Duke of York strives to restore his reputation after being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, palace insiders claimed Andrew has been "in despair" and "left completely in the dark" as Charles reportedly became the sole beneficiary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's estate, which is estimated to be worth nearly $800 million.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Andrew also has "an ax to grind" against Charles after the monarch evicted him from Buckingham Palace.
"Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family," the source spilled. "Andrew feels he's suffered enough."