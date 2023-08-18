Hunter Biden's Secret Stay: Embattled First Son Lived at White House for Two Weeks Before Federal Plea Deal Imploded
Hunter Biden secretly stayed at the White House for a whopping two weeks after reaching a federal tax crime plea deal that later imploded in on itself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising revelation to come after President Joe Biden’s son’s plea deal fell apart on July 26, Hunter – alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, and 3-year-old son, Beau – lived at the White House from June 21 to July 5.
According to the New York Post, the majority of President Biden’s staffers were unaware that Hunter and his family were staying at the White House during the two-week period.
Also surprising is the fact that Hunter’s secret two-week White House stay overlapped with a number of high-profile events and scandals – including a state dinner held in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two Biden family trips to Camp David, and the discovery of a baggie of cocaine in the West Wing.
Hunter and his family ultimately left the White House shortly after celebrating the Fourth of July holiday alongside the rest of the Biden clan on the White House balcony.
Meanwhile, the Post reported that President Biden’s staffers are “not involved” in conversations with the 80-year-old commander-in-chief regarding his 53-year-old embattled son.
In fact, the outlet reported that many staffers “strenuously avoid” talks about Hunter’s mounting legal problems because their “contributions and ideas would not be welcome.”
“Hands off my family,” President Biden reportedly told a number of White House aides and advisors regarding advice about Hunter in June.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter initially agreed to a plea deal on June 20 in connection to a years-long federal investigation into his taxes, finances, and overseas business deals.
Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, and he also made a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
But the plea deal ultimately fell apart on July 26 after Hunter’s defense team and the federal prosecutors running the investigation disagreed on what the plea deal would entail.
Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing criminal investigation into President Biden’s son on August 11.
"This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests," Garland said in a statement last week.
"It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently,” Garland continued, “based only on the facts and the law.”
Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika then dismissed the two initial tax charges filed against Hunter this week – a move that could open the door for new and potentially more severe charges that were not included in the initial indictment against the first son.
The dismissal of the initial charges was requested by federal prosecutors, and Hunter’s defense team apparently did not challenge the request.