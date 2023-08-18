Hunter Biden's Secret Stay: Embattled First Son Lived at White House for Two Weeks Before Federal Plea Deal Imploded

Hunter Biden secretly stayed at the White House for a whopping two weeks after reaching a federal tax crime plea deal that later imploded in on itself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising revelation to come after President Joe Biden’s son’s plea deal fell apart on July 26, Hunter – alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, and 3-year-old son, Beau – lived at the White House from June 21 to July 5.