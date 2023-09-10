VP Kamala Harris Stunned After Being Asked If She's Taking the Threat of a Second Trump Presidency Seriously Enough

During a recent sit-down interview with CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Harris was asked, "Even Democrats are worried about the president's age. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander-in-chief?"

The VP answered, "Yes I am, if necessary."

"Joe Biden is going to be fine," Harris continued. "And let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. Under Joe Biden's leadership, we have transformed and are in the process of transforming America's infrastructure with an historic investment in, not only roads and bridges, but high-speed internet, what we are doing around issues like lead pipes, and I could go on and on."