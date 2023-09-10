Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris Stunned After Being Asked If She's Taking the Threat of a Second Trump Presidency Seriously Enough

vp kamala harris grassroots reception marthas vineyard k ticket jpg
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris was left stunned after she was asked if she was taking the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency seriously or not, RadarOnline.com has learned.

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready pp
Source: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA; Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Kamala Harris was caught off guard and temporarily stunned during the interview before saying 'I don’t understand the question.'

During a recent sit-down interview with CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Harris was asked, "Even Democrats are worried about the president's age. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander-in-chief?"

The VP answered, "Yes I am, if necessary."

"Joe Biden is going to be fine," Harris continued. "And let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. Under Joe Biden's leadership, we have transformed and are in the process of transforming America's infrastructure with an historic investment in, not only roads and bridges, but high-speed internet, what we are doing around issues like lead pipes, and I could go on and on."

Brennan followed up her question by asking, "Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough?"

This caught Harris off guard, and temporarily stunned during the interview before saying, "I don't understand the question."

"You were dismissive of some of the Republican criticism of you and the president. When you look at current polling, the front-runner for the Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president," the interviewer continued.

As Harris was saying, "We will win reelection," she was cut off by Brennan, only for the VP to cut the interviewer off to finish her thought.

"We will win, we will win reelection," Harris proclaimed. "There is too much at stake, and the American people know it."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris has previously stated that she was prepared to "take over" if President Biden is unable to complete his term.

She told Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian, during an overseas trip, "Every vice president understands that when they take the oath, that they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president ... I am no different."

Source: radar

According to Real Clear Politics, in a head-to-head standoff between former President Trump and Biden, they currently sit at a statistical tie, with the current President only 0.4 points ahead of his opponent.

Both candidates are leading their respective Primaries, with Biden at 65.8% of the Democratic vote, 53 points ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Trump sitting at 52.7% in the Republican race, 38.5 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

