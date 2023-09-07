'They're Bad': Ex-Biden Spokesperson Grilled On-Air About President's Depressing Poll Numbers as Support Drops

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod also gave his two cents, telling Harlow, "I'm not so sure that's how the president will receive them over his morning coffee this morning."

"These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen. The country is in a sour mood. He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements. And there is real concern about his age."

Axelrod highlighted that Biden has been competitive with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who has significant problems of his own, adding, "Sometimes you have to win ugly. And I think that's what lies ahead here for this president in this White House."