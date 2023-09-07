Your tip
'They're Bad': Ex-Biden Spokesperson Grilled On-Air About President's Depressing Poll Numbers as Support Drops

A new CNN poll determined low approval numbers for Joe Biden.

By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

A former Biden spokesperson was given the third degree about the president's lackluster poll numbers during an on-air interview and said that his team will not be "rattled" as he strives for reelection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One new CNN poll, conducted by SSRS published on September 7, determined that 49 percent of Democrats are concerned about Biden's age, now 80.

"They're not just not good — They're bad," Harlow said of the numbers.

The trepidation mostly revolves around his vitality rather than his handling of the job, with numbers taking a dip as to whether he inspires confidence or has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as commander-in-chief.

Further, most Americans said they think Biden was involved in his embattled son Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine and China while he served as vice president.

Anchor Poppy Harlow pointed out the low approval numbers were "not just not good — they're bad" during Thursday's edition of CNN This Morning.

Many were concerned over Biden's age.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod also gave his two cents, telling Harlow, "I'm not so sure that's how the president will receive them over his morning coffee this morning."

"These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen. The country is in a sour mood. He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements. And there is real concern about his age."

Axelrod highlighted that Biden has been competitive with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who has significant problems of his own, adding, "Sometimes you have to win ugly. And I think that's what lies ahead here for this president in this White House."

Even so, a former Biden spox predicted his team won't be "rattled."

Despite the bleak outlook for his campaign, former Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Biden will continue to keep his eyes on the prize as polling can be misleading.

"There's a lot of information that doesn't get folded into a question the way it's posed to somebody who's responding to a poll," she said.

She predicted Biden's team won't be "rattled" by this "because their view is going to be 500 polls between now and Election Day," noting that it's on his campaign to convey the contrast between what Republicans are offering and what Biden is offering.

"It's sort of easy to look at a poll and get really sucked into the numbers," said Bedingfield.

"That's a challenge. I don't think anybody saying that's easy," Bedingfield reasoned. "As Biden would say, don't compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative."

Earlier this year, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Biden's wife, Jill, had been taking on a more commanding role in his administration.

"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source. Insiders added that "key duties" were falling on her lap, and that she continued to "step up" and add to "her plate."

