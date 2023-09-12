‘Coward’: Kevin McCarthy Attacked By Donald Trump’s Ex Pal Joe Scarborough For Pushing Biden Impeachment, Tells Speaker ‘This is the White House’s Dream’
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough attacked Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s alleged plan to launch an impeachment inquiry on President Biden — telling the Republican party the situation would be the “White House’s dream,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, on Morning Joe, Scarborough discussed the news that McCarthy plans to tell the House GOP that an impeachment inquiry would be the next “logical” step as Republicans’s investigations into the president and his son Hunter rage on.
Punchbowl News broke the story, sources claim McCarthy will hold a closed-door session on Thursday to inform the other members of his stance.
“McCarthy plans to say that the two chairs have uncovered enough information that necessitates the House formalizing the impeachment inquiry in order to obtain the Bidens' bank records and other documents,” the report read.
Scarborough trashed the idea of impeachment claiming it would help Democrats in the election, especially with swing voters.
“How much can these Republican swing voters independents take? January the 6th — You’ve got the apologists for January 6 by the Republican House. You’ve got them talking about these people that killed cops calling them. Again, if you if you don’t think so. Ask the family. I asked the family who killed the cops, and they’ll tell you, is the riders that Donald Trump whipped into a frenzy and sent to the Capitol,” he started.
Scarborough continued, “You’ve got abortion, an issue that’s going to be again, once again, as it was in 22, a huge issue in 24. You’ve got a federal judge declaring Donald Trump to be a rapist by any standard definition of how we and institutions define rape.”
“And now you’ve got an impeachment. That is simply because the craziest people on the back benches in the House of Representatives are demanding that Kevin McCarthy call for an impeachment. Again, this is it. This is the White House’s dream,” he said claiming Biden’s team will use the situation to their advantage.
Scarborough’s co-host Mika Brzezinski added, “It’s very confusing if you are a real Republican where you go because this is not the Republican Party as we once knew it.”
