'So Unbelievably Stupid': Trump Ripped by Ex-Pal MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski For Writing To-Do Lists on Classified Documents
MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski called out her former friend Donald Trump for allegedly writing to-do lists for his assistants on classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, on Morning Joe, Mika discussed the bombshell that Trump liked to use the paperwork with top secret information to make to-do lists for his assistant.
ABC News broke the story that Trump’s former assistant Molly Michaels spilled to investigators about the ex-president’s use of classified documents.
Michaels reportedly had issues with Trump’s handling of the documents. She claimed Trump allegedly told her after hearing investigators wanted to talk to her, “You know nothing about the boxes.”
Mika, who was once friendly with Trump, said about the situation, “It seems cartoon-esque.”
Her co-host Joe Scarborough interjected, “He’s been Mr. Obstruction his entire life. And here you go, he keeps doing it, he keeps lying.”
“It is so unbelievable that it’s hard not to crack a smile because it’s so unbelievably stupid,” Brzezinski added. “At the same time, this woman has turned over the information to the FBI, and she’s probably in a very serious situation… So I don’t wanna make light of it.”
For his part, Trump didn’t appear bothered by the news of Michaels's testimony to investigators. He spent Monday raging about Biden’s recent deal with Iran.
The US government agreed to release $6 billion that had been previously blocked by US sanctions in exchange for prisoners.
Trump previously accused Biden of taking a “kickback” on the deal — without providing any evidence.
This week, he told his followers on Truth Social, “This absolutely ridiculous 6 Billion Dollar Hostage Deal with Iran has set a terrible PRECEDENT for the future. Buckel up, you are going to see some terrible things start to happen. The 3 years ago highly respected USA has become a laughingstock all over the WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VOTE TRUMP!!!”
He added, “I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything. They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it.”