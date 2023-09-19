Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'So Unbelievably Stupid': Trump Ripped by Ex-Pal MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski For Writing To-Do Lists on Classified Documents

mika morning joe attacks trump stupid classified documents assistant testimony
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski called out her former friend Donald Trump for allegedly writing to-do lists for his assistants on classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, on Morning Joe, Mika discussed the bombshell that Trump liked to use the paperwork with top secret information to make to-do lists for his assistant.

Article continues below advertisement
mika morning joe attacks trump stupid classified documents assistant testimony
Source: MSNBC

Mika didn't hold back.

ABC News broke the story that Trump’s former assistant Molly Michaels spilled to investigators about the ex-president’s use of classified documents.

Michaels reportedly had issues with Trump’s handling of the documents. She claimed Trump allegedly told her after hearing investigators wanted to talk to her, “You know nothing about the boxes.”

Article continues below advertisement
mika morning joe attacks trump stupid classified documents assistant testimony
Source: MSNBC

Mika and Joe were once friendly with Trump.

Mika, who was once friendly with Trump, said about the situation, “It seems cartoon-esque.”

Her co-host Joe Scarborough interjected, “He’s been Mr. Obstruction his entire life. And here you go, he keeps doing it, he keeps lying.”

Article continues below advertisement
mika morning joe attacks trump stupid classified documents assistant testimony
Source: MEGA

The classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“It is so unbelievable that it’s hard not to crack a smile because it’s so unbelievably stupid,” Brzezinski added. “At the same time, this woman has turned over the information to the FBI, and she’s probably in a very serious situation… So I don’t wanna make light of it.”

For his part, Trump didn’t appear bothered by the news of Michaels's testimony to investigators. He spent Monday raging about Biden’s recent deal with Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

The US government agreed to release $6 billion that had been previously blocked by US sanctions in exchange for prisoners.

Trump previously accused Biden of taking a “kickback” on the deal — without providing any evidence.

mika morning joe attacks trump stupid classified documents assistant testimony
Source: MEGA

Trump and Mika ended their friendship in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

This week, he told his followers on Truth Social, “This absolutely ridiculous 6 Billion Dollar Hostage Deal with Iran has set a terrible PRECEDENT for the future. Buckel up, you are going to see some terrible things start to happen. The 3 years ago highly respected USA has become a laughingstock all over the WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VOTE TRUMP!!!”

He added, “I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything. They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.