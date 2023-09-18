‘Hope You Learned From Your Mistake’: Trump Attacks ‘Liberal Jews’ on Rosh Hashanah For Voting For Biden, Says ‘Make Better Choices’

Donald Trump spent the Jewish New Year by attacking “liberal Jews” for not voting for him and warning them not to make the same "mistake" twice, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, on Rosh Hashanah, Trump posted a meme on his social media platform Truth Social.

It read, “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”