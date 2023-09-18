‘Hope You Learned From Your Mistake’: Trump Attacks ‘Liberal Jews’ on Rosh Hashanah For Voting For Biden, Says ‘Make Better Choices’
Donald Trump spent the Jewish New Year by attacking “liberal Jews” for not voting for him and warning them not to make the same "mistake" twice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, on Rosh Hashanah, Trump posted a meme on his social media platform Truth Social.
It read, “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”
The post continued to praise Trump adding, “Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi / Anti-Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?”
The meme listed a series of accomplishments by Trump while he was in office.
It read, “#1 Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is Israel’s true capital. No other president had the balls to do it.”
The other alleged accomplishments included “Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights” and Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over settlements in Judea & Samaria.”
Another included, “Trump signs an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so it would fall under the category Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance. Institutions that violate Title VI may lose their federal funding.”
“May 2020 – Trump Signs the ‘Never Again’ Education bill into law which allocates millions of dollars to expand Holocaust awareness and create websites with curriculum tools for teachers nationwide,” the last accomplishment read.
Trump moved on from criticizing "liberal Jews" this weekend and was back to attacking Joe Biden this morning over the situation with autoworkers striking for better pay.
He said, "The United Autoworkers are being sold down the “drain” with this all Electric Car SCAM. They’ll be made in China, under Crooked Joe’s CHINA FIRST POLICY. AUTOWORKERS, VOTE FOR TRUMP - I’LL MAKE YOU VICTORIOUS & RICH. IF YOUR “LEADERS” WON’T ENDORSE ME, VOTE ￼THEM OUT OF OFFICE, NOW."
Trump added, "WITH THE DEMOCRATS & CROOKED JOE CALLING THE SHOTS, YOU’LL BE JOBLESS & PENNILESS WITHIN 4 YEARS. REMEMBER, BIDEN IS A CROOK WHO HAS BEEN PAID MILLIONS OF DOLLARS BY CHINA, & OTHERS. He is a Manchurian Candidate!!!"
For his part, Biden has been dealing with Speaker McCarthy launching an impeachment inquiry into him.