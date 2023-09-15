Jack Smith Seeks Gag Order on Donald Trump: Accuses Him of 'Inflammatory' Statements and 'Witness Intimidation'
Special counsel Jack Smith has sought a gag order on defendant and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The prosecution reportedly argued that public statements from Trump have already led to "witness intimidation."
On Friday, a newly unsealed court document revealed that Smith was seeking a limited gag order on Trump from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was presiding over the case.
Under Smith's request, a "narrow" limit would be placed on what the ex-president could say about the case regarding statements to the public, which have made up a large number of Trump's talking points while on the campaign trail.
"The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him," Smith wrote in the filing, according to Mediaite.
Smith's filing appeared to argue that Trump has made "inflammatory" statements as part of his political strategy, despite the potential harm said statements could bring to those associated with his cases.
Politico's Kyle Cheney provided additional context on Judge Chutkan's summary of Smith's filing on X, formerly Twitter.
"The government seeks to establish that Defendant has publicly criticized his perceived adversaries and is aware that this criticism has led to their harassment," Chutkan wrote while noting that "witnesses testified about harassment."
While Judge Chutkan has not yet made a ruling on the special counsel's filing, this was not the first time Trump has been accused or associated with riling up his supporters to attack his alleged opponents.
The January 6, 2021, Capitol riot most notably comes to mind in regard to allegations of intimidation tactics by the Trump camp, though the ex-president is known to make his own comments against political opponents and prosecutors on social media.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was forced to send a warning to her staff after her office was reportedly inundated with racist threats amid her indictment of Trump.
Given the numerous instances of threats towards witnesses and the prosecution, rumors of a gag order in any one of Trump's four cases have circulated for some time.
After Trump was arraigned in early August, the ex-president took to Truth Social the following day and posted an ominous message, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!"
Trump's alleged witness intimidation was also included in Willis' 2020 election interference indictment regarding harassment of poll workers, who Trump and his co-defendants accused of ballot tampering.