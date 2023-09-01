Jaw-Dropping Video Captures Trump Campaign Staffer Telling Cops to 'Hang' Themselves on January 6: Report
A current campaign staffer for ex-president Donald Trump was caught on camera telling police officers to kill themselves as they attempted to defend the U.S. Capitol from insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A NBC News report detailed video footage that captured Trump campaign staffer Dylan Quattrucci telling officers to "hang" themselves.
The shocking video was first revealed by internet sleuths Sedition Hunters on X, formerly Twitter. The group has combed through thousands of video footage in an effort to identify individuals who breached the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop the vote certification count.
In the X post, Quattrucci's expletive-ridden rant — and his thoughts towards officers who were simply doing their job that day — was loud and clear.
Quattrucci, who currently serves as the Trump '24 campaign's deputy state director of New Hampshire, directly addressed the camera in the clip. The Trump staffer donned a navy blue MAGA 2020 beanie and wore what appeared to be an American flag scarf around his neck. He removed his face covering in order to clearly speak into the camera.
"If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional b-------, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself, because you’re a piece of s---," Quattrucci said outside of the Capitol building. "Go f--- yourself."
Two sources familiar with the staffer confirmed to the outlet that it was Quattrucci who was seen cursing out officers in the clip. Moreover, Quattrucci himself publicly advertised his whereabouts in D.C. on January 6.
Quattrucci's several tweets posted on January 6 matched the clothing description of the cop-hating MAGA loyalist in the Sedition Hunter's post.
While the staffer appeared to have attempted a bit of damage control by removing his January 6 posts, the since-deleted tweets were obtained and reported by New Hampshire news station WMUR.
While Quattrucci looked like an amped-up toy solider in the video, the terror inflicted on Capitol staff and police by the unruly mob was very real.
Four police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 took the own lives in the months following Trump's Stop the Steal rally. According to Mediaite, one of those officers, Jeffrey Smith, was "determined to have died in the line of duty."
Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died on January 7 after suffering "multiple strokes" related to injuries he sustained the day before.