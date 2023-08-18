CNN Cameras Capture Trump Co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro with Alex Jones at the Capitol on January 6

Multiple CNN cameras caught Kenneth Chesebro, accused mastermind of the 2020 fake electors plot, at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chesebro was at the center of DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's election interference indictment of ex-president Donald Trump. The Trump-aligned lawyer was most recently charged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment of the former commander-in-chief as one of his 17 co-conspirators.