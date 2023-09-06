Donald Trump Faces Scrutiny for Being Able to Campaign From 'Behind the Defendant's Table' by Conservative Radio Host
Embattled ex-president Donald Trump faced scrutiny on his ability to lead a successful campaign while facing four indictments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt pressed the GOP frontrunner on how his multiple tentative scheduled trials would interfere with campaigning — and what his plans were for juggling his criminal cases in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.
Trump appeared on Hewitt's show on Wednesday and dished out his usual rhetoric. The ex-president whined about being unfairly prosecuted as he claimed once again that his legal consequences were all Joe Biden's doing, despite the Democrat having no influence on the state and federal cases.
While Trump slammed Biden for chaos in Afghanistan after withdrawing U.S. troops, Hewitt bluntly asked, "How are you going to make that point [on the campaign trail]?"
"How are you going to make these points, Mr. President, if you’re in trial?" the conservative host asked.
"I think the first trial is scheduled for March. The Atlanta trial is going to be televised. It’s going to be a mess," Hewitt continued. "How are you going to be able to campaign and make these points if you’re sitting behind a defendant’s table in a courtroom?"
Trump danced around Hewitt's question before answering with his long-shot desire to get all four cases dismissed.
"Well, we’ll be asking for many dismissals of many of these fake cases," Trump said before diving into a tirade against Biden.
"Look, these cases were brought by Biden. These are campaign cases," the one-term president continued. "Nobody’s done it except in banana republics. These aren’t cases. These are cases that were brought by political opponents. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it."
Trump further claimed that "the public gets it" which was why he was beating Biden "by so much."
The former president also claimed that the public's alleged view of the "banana republic" cases also contributed to his lead in GOP polls.
"It’s why I’m beating every Republican by so much, among other things, to be honest, because we had a great, we had a great run as president," Trump said.
As Trump raged on against his so-called enemies, he vowed to not strike a plea deal with DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County DA Fanni Willis, or Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
Hewitt wasn't sold on Trump's answers, though. The host continued to press the ex-president and asked if he had any plans to name a running mate, who could potentially take the campaign reins as he dealt with court matters.
"If you’re in court arguing motions, or if you’re in court because not all the indictments have been dismissed, are you going to name your vice president early so that they can go out and campaign on your behalf?" Hewitt asked.
"I mean, there’s a nice, long list of vice presidents," the conservative host continued as he rambled off the names of several GOP candidates and lawmakers. "There are lots of people would make a good vice presidential nominee. Will you pick one early so that they campaign when you’re in court?"
Refusing to relinquish control or the spotlight, Trump dismissed the idea of naming a vice president early-on.
"There’s never been a vice president that got a president elected," Trump argued.