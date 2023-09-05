Ivanka Trump Hits the Waves in Miami While Daddy Donald Rages Against 'Radical Left Communists'
Ivanka Trump enjoyed going wakesurfing off the coast of Miami Beach on Labor Day, showing off her skills in a new series of clips while marking her return to Instagram since her father Donald's fourth arrest.
She shared footage of herself remaining on two feet while trailing behind a boat, RadarOnline.com has learned, also posting another snapshot with son Theo smiling for the camera as she held up a shaka sign, aka "hang loose," with both hands.
Ivanka was all smiles, clad in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, lifejacket, and baseball cap.
She was also seen spending time with a couple of her friends in a pic captioned "beach pool day with my favs."
Ivanka had been on a short-lived social media hiatus since her father was booked into Georgia's Fulton County jail as inmate P01135809.
Trump posed for a mugshot on August 24, making history as the first ever of a former president in an image he and his campaign team are now capitalizing off. The 2024 hopeful faces charges that he illegally schemed to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia amid three other criminal indictments for which he has denied wrongdoing.
CNN correspondent Alayna Treene previously told Jake Tapper that Trump's team planned out his pose to look "defiant," strategically choosing not to smile.
As Trump prepares for his cases to go to trial, it has been reported that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been resurfacing behind the scenes.
This development emerged afterTrump's eldest daughter said she was withdrawing from politics to spend more time with her family in November.
According to Trump advisers, the couple have been more visible lately, fueling rumors they could take an active role in the politician's 2024 campaign.
In June, RadarOnline.com learned from insiders that another Trump daughter was grabbing the spotlight in his life.
"Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," a well-placed source alleged of Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.
As for Ivanka and Kushner, they have been living at their cottage on the grounds of Bedminster, tipsters shared in an update after Ivanka attended her father's birthday dinner.
"They've been spotted more frequently this summer," a top campaign strategist said, per Vanity Fair. "They've made it clear they're supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi."
Trump advisers said Ivanka and her husband are only engaging as members of the family and are not participating in an official advisory capacity.
While Ivanka was savoring her time spent in Miami, her dad was raging on Truth Social, fighting back against suggestions the 14th amendment be used on him.
"Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election," he posted. "Like Election Interference, it is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"