Ivanka Trump Hits the Waves in Miami While Daddy Donald Rages Against 'Radical Left Communists'

Ivanka Trump enjoyed going wakesurfing off the coast of Miami Beach on Labor Day, showing off her skills in a new series of clips while marking her return to Instagram since her father Donald's fourth arrest.

She shared footage of herself remaining on two feet while trailing behind a boat, RadarOnline.com has learned, also posting another snapshot with son Theo smiling for the camera as she held up a shaka sign, aka "hang loose," with both hands.