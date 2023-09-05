‘Another Trick Used’: Donald Trump Rages at Idea of ‘Radical Left Communists’ Using 14th Amendment to Block Him From Being President in 2024
Donald Trump attempted to call the politicians pushing the idea of using the 14th amendment to stop the ex-president from being the leader of the country ever again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Trump unleashed his feelings in an emotionally charged message on his social media platform Truth Social.
He wrote to his followers, “Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Like Election Interference, it is just another “trick” being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Trump has clearly caught wind of Democrats and other political commentators suggesting the 14th Amendment be used against him. The amendment has a clause that prohibits any candidate that had engaged in an “insurrection.”
The amendment reads, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
Following his post on the 14th Amendment, Trump continued to attack President Biden.
He wrote, “The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of “all Electric Cars” goes into effect. CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!”
For his part, Biden has kept quiet about Trump’s comments aside from telling reporters the ex-president looked “handsome” in his recent mug shot.