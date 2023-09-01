‘WATCH AMERICA CRUMBLE’: Donald Trump Unleashes Early Morning Rant Attacking Judge and ‘Corrupt System of INJUSTICE’
Donald Trump didn’t hold back during an early morning meltdown over his various criminal cases, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Around 3 AM, the ex-president, who entered a not guilty plea on Thursday in his Georgia criminal case, unleased on his social media platform Truth Social.
He reposted a series of clips of Fox News host Mark Levin writing, “I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country! This Mark Levin interview is a MUST WATCH!”
Moments later, he added, “Keep Indicting your Political Opponent, it makes no difference for what, or why. Keep him off the “campaign trail” and in the courthouse instead. Don’t think of his Rights, the Constitution, or Liberty. Sit back and WATCH AMERICA CRUMBLE!”
Trump then reposted a message from Levin attacking the judge assigned to his Jan. 6 case. The message read, Another judge from a Marxist family.”
Hours later, the ex-president continued talking to his followers. He said, “IN THE NYS A.G. LETITIA JAMES CASE, I WAS TARGETED, GIVEN NO JURY, NO EXTENSIONS, NO COMMERCIAL DIVISION, NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, NO ANYTHING! THE DEMOCRAT JUDGE HATES TRUMP WITH A PASSION.”
“THE THING I HAVE IS A GREAT CASE BASED ON PHENOMENAL NUMBERS THAT SHOW A NET WORTH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED, VERY LITTLE DEBT, BIG CASH, A POWERFUL DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, PAID OFF LOANS, NO DEFAULTS, “HAPPY” BANKS, GREAT ASSETS. I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS - ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently fired back at claims his support has dropped in recent weeks.
Trump refuted a new poll showing him drop substantially. He said, “My Poll numbers are UP since the very boring, record setting low (ratings!), Debate. Leading by BIG numbers. I made the right decision, and broke all records with the Tucker Carlson Interview!”