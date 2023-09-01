‘WATCH AMERICA CRUMBLE’: Donald Trump Unleashes Early Morning Rant Attacking Judge and ‘Corrupt System of INJUSTICE’

Around 3 AM, the ex-president, who entered a not guilty plea on Thursday in his Georgia criminal case, unleased on his social media platform Truth Social .

He reposted a series of clips of Fox News host Mark Levin writing, “I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country! This Mark Levin interview is a MUST WATCH!”

Moments later, he added, “Keep Indicting your Political Opponent, it makes no difference for what, or why. Keep him off the “campaign trail” and in the courthouse instead. Don’t think of his Rights, the Constitution, or Liberty. Sit back and WATCH AMERICA CRUMBLE!”