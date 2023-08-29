Your tip
‘My Poll Numbers Are Up’: Donald Trump Has Early Morning Meltdown Over New Poll Showing Drastic Drop in Support

donald trump fires back poll numbers support dropping
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Donald Trump refuted the new polling that showed his numbers drop following the recent GOP debate that he skipped out on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to rant about a new survey released by Emerson College Polling.

donald trump fires back poll numbers support dropping

The ex-president unleashed this morning on Truth Social.

The poll showed that following the debate, which the ex-president blew off, Trump’s lead fell from 56 percent to 50 percent of the vote. The new number marked the lowest “support to date for” Trump in Emerson national polls.

All the candidates who took the debate stage saw their numbers increase — except one.

donald trump fires back poll numbers support dropping
Source: Fulton County Jail

Trump's mug shot that was released last week.

The survey showed that Ron DeSantis went from 10 percent to 12 percent while Mike Pence moved up from 3 percent to 7 percent. Nikki Haley jumped from 2 percent to 7 percent and Chris Christie jumped from 2 percent to 5 percent. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped from 10 percent to 9 percent.

Trump refuted the new polling. He told his followers, “My Poll numbers are UP since the very boring, record setting low (ratings!), Debate. Leading by BIG numbers. I made the right decision, and broke all records with the Tucker Carlson Interview!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump fires back poll numbers support dropping
Source: MEGA

DeSantis' rep denied the politican was dropping out of the race.

As we previously reported, prior to Trump trashing the Emerson College Polling numbers, he spread a rumor that DeSantis had planned to drop out of the race.

He wrote to his followers, “Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?”

donald trump fires back poll numbers support dropping
Source: MEGA

A new poll showed DeSantis gain in support.

Earlier today, DeSantis’ rep fired back at the ex-president’s claim. He said, “This is fake news. Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about @RonDeSantis ' winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed.”

The rep added, “They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it’s too late.”

