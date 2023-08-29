Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘Fake News’: Donald Trump Accused of Spreading False Rumor About DeSantis As He Panics About Declining Poll Numbers

donald trump accused spreading false rumor desantis
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump was trashed by Ron DeSantis’ team after the ex-president spread a rumor that his rival was set to drop out of the presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Truth has been attacking DeSantis on his social media platform Truth Social. Earlier this week, he told his followers he heard DeSantis would end his run for the White House and instead take on Rick Scott in a run for senator.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused spreading false rumor desantis
Source: MEGA

DeSantis' team fired back at Trump's claims.

He wrote, “Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate. Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?”

DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin fired back at Trump’s assertion.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused spreading false rumor desantis
Source: MEGA

Trump spread the rumor earlier this week on Truth Social.

“This is fake news. Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about @RonDeSantis ' winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed,” Griffin said. “They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it’s too late.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused spreading false rumor desantis
Source: MEGA

DeSantis' campaign has been struggling to gain momentum in the past couple of weeks.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a new survey by Emerson College Polling, following the GOP debates, revealed Trump has lost a significant amount of support.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, who skipped the debates, saw his lead fall from 56 percent to 50 percent of the vote.

Emerson said the percentage was “the lowest support to date for the former President in Emerson national polls.”

donald trump accused spreading false rumor desantis
Source: MEGA

A new poll showed Trump's support declining following the GOP debates — which he skipped.

All the candidates who appeared at the debates saw an impressive jump in their numbers.

The survey showed that Ron DeSantis went from 10 percent to 12 percent while Mike Pence moved up from 3 percent to 7 percent. Other notable winners in the poll were Nikki Haley who jumped from 2 percent to 7 percent and Chris Christie who jumped from 2 percent to 5 percent.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.