Trump Georgia Trial to Be Televised and Streamed Live, Judge Rules

All eyes are set to be on former president Donald Trump when he goes to trial on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election as the upcoming proceedings will be televised and live streamed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Judge Scott McAfee said there will be pool coverage for television, radio and still photography in the case against Trump and 18 co-defendants in an order issued Thursday, following a precedent set by fellow Fulton Judge Robert McBurney.