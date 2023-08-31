Trump Georgia Trial to Be Televised and Streamed Live, Judge Rules
All eyes are set to be on former president Donald Trump when he goes to trial on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election as the upcoming proceedings will be televised and live streamed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Judge Scott McAfee said there will be pool coverage for television, radio and still photography in the case against Trump and 18 co-defendants in an order issued Thursday, following a precedent set by fellow Fulton Judge Robert McBurney.
All hearings and trials will be available to watch on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel and members of the press are permitted to use computers and cellphones inside of the courtroom for non-recording purposes during the proceedings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.
Such use of cellphones and laptops "will not disrupt the administration of justice," McAfee wrote in the court order.
This particular trial will be the first and only one televised among Trump's four indictments, all for which he has denied wrongdoing, as cameras are not allowed in federal courtrooms.
Earlier today, Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to the investigation into whether he tried to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Lawyers said that he will not appear in person for next week's scheduled arraignment.
Trump also asked a judge to sever his case from co-defendants who are gunning for a speedy trial.
- 'Not Engaging in Political Theater': Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Dismisses MAGA Call to Oust DA Fani Willis
- ‘What A Shame For Florida’: Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Attack On Ron DeSantis As Rival Deals With Hurricane Idalia Aftermath
- Trump Falsely Boosted Net Worth by Up to $2.2 Billion, New York AG Claims in Unsealed Filing
His attorney Steven Sadow argued that Trump would not have "sufficient time" to prepare his case by the requested date of October 23 and doing so would "violate Trump's federal and state constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process of law."
The not guilty plea came after Fulton Co. District Attorney Fani Willis asked the court to allow her to try all 19 co-defendants, including Trump, together beginning October 23.
The judge has yet to rule on that request.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After Trump posed for a now-infamous mugshot, CNN correspondent Alayna Treene told anchor Jake Tapper that he had worked with his team to choose a pose that looked "defiant."
"That is something that his advisers have told me. And he chose purposefully not to smile," Treene said. "I think, you can expect them to fundraise off of it, as they have fundraised off of fake mugshot, in the past."
She added, "I also know that Donald Trump, despite wanting to appear defiant, today, has been frustrated, about this process."