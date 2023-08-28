'Partisan Hack' Fanni Willis Facing Removal As Georgia Republicans Move to Take Down District Attorney

Furious Georgia Republicans are plotting to invoke a new state law to remove the Fulton County prosecutor gunning for Donald Trump's head, Radaronline.com has learned.

The raging senators plan to christen the law on District Attorney Fani Willis for spearheading the massive investigation that indicted the former president and 18 co-defendants on charges of racketeering and election fraud.

Trump has encouraged his die-hard followers to deploy the new law to impeach Willis.