'Partisan Hack' Fanni Willis Facing Removal As Georgia Republicans Move to Take Down District Attorney
Furious Georgia Republicans are plotting to invoke a new state law to remove the Fulton County prosecutor gunning for Donald Trump's head, Radaronline.com has learned.
The raging senators plan to christen the law on District Attorney Fani Willis for spearheading the massive investigation that indicted the former president and 18 co-defendants on charges of racketeering and election fraud.
Trump has encouraged his die-hard followers to deploy the new law to impeach Willis.
The law —called Senate Bill 92 — gives the Georgia Senate the power to establish an oversight committee that can remove or discipline “rogue or incompetent,” prosecutors for bad decisions or for soft-on-crime policies.
Georgia Senator Clint Dixon who represents two counties northeast of Atlanta used his Facebook account to lead the clarion call to sack Willis and free-up Trump to battle three other criminal indictments looming over his coiffed hairdo.
“I’m frustrated by the Fulton County indictments handed down last week. This is clearly all about Fani Willis and her unabashed goal to become some sort of leftist celebrity,” Dixon stated in an August 21 post. "This reality is one of the reasons we passed a law this year to hold rogue District Attorneys accountable.”
“Once the Prosecutorial Oversight Committee is appointed in October, we can call on them to investigate and take action against Fani Willis and her efforts that weaponize the justice system against political opponents,” he added. “This is our best measure, and I will be ready to call for that investigation.
Another senator, Colton Moore penned a letter to Gov. Brian P. Kemp demanding a special session “for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis.”
“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents,” Colton posted on his X account on August 17.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Exposed: Biden Staffers Secretly Met With Jack Smith's Team Ahead of Trump Classified Documents Indictment
- Donald Trump Faces Steep Drop in Support After GOP Debate, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie Gaining on Ex-President: New Poll
- ‘Fascist Thugs’: Donald Trump Spouts Off in Early Morning Rant Accusing Jack Smith of Colluding With Joe Biden’s Team
Now some church leaders are calling on Gov. Kemp, who signed the bill into law in May, to speak up and defend Willis who is the first black woman to serve as Fulton County DA.
"We strongly call upon you to make it publicly known that you do not support the calls of those who seek an investigation of (Willis)," Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, of the African Methodist Episcopal Church stated in a letter to the governor, according to USA Today.
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP held a rally in downtown Atlanta to show their support for Willis.