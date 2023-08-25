Trump Conspiracy-Peddling Lawyer Sidney Powell Sold Off $1.4 Million House Months Before RICO Indictment
Election conspiracy peddler Sidney Powell has sold off one of her real-estate holdings before being whacked with an indictment for allegedly trying to interfere with Georgia’s presidential vote, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled Dallas-based lawyer pocketed a cool $1.47 million last year when she offloaded a three-bedroom, four bathrooms spread outside Ashville, North Carolina, property records showed.
Powell was part of Donald Trump’s dream team of now-disgraced lawyers trying to overturn the 2020 Presidential election by alleging the voting machines operated by Dominion Voting Systems were rigged to favor Joe Biden.
Records showed the home was sold in March 23, 2020 by Fawkes Partners LP which is listed a limited liability company owned by Powell, according to ABC-TV affiliate WLOS.com
In January 2021, Powell and her cohorts, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow pusher Mike Lindell were slammed with a whopping $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.
Giuliani, 79, recently listed his longtime Upper East Side three bedroom apartment for $6.5 million -- in what some suspect will become his legal war chest to fend off the criminal charges and civil lawsuits.
Powell desperately filed a counterclaim charging Dominion filed the lawsuit “to punish and make an example” of her, according to Reuters.com. But that claim was summarily tossed U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols who stated the lawsuit is not an “abuse of power” by Dominion.
Powell, 68, was one of Trumps 18 co-defendants in a 41-count indictment accused of election fraud and violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, among other alleged crimes.
Powell faces seven felony counts including allegations she accessed private voting equipment software in Coffee County, GA, along with computer theft and trespass during the desperate bid to flip the state’s election results.
“This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” the indictment stated to describe the alleged data breach.
The conservative lawyer was booked on August 23 and released on $100k bond, along with Giuliani who was released on a $150k bail.
The embattled Powell has also been identified as one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s criminal indictment against Trump for his alleged role in trying to overturn the election.
In the indictment, Smith described Powell as an attorney whose claims of election fraud were privately acknowledged by Trump to be "crazy."
Smith also accused Trump of using Powell’s legal know-how to spread the bogus voting machine rigging allegation through a variety of lawsuits that were ultimately dismissed.
One federal judge even sanctioned Powell for submitting bogus evidence in her filings.