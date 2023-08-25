Trump Conspiracy-Peddling Lawyer Sidney Powell Sold Off $1.4 Million House Months Before RICO Indictment

Powell was part of Donald Trump’s dream team of now-disgraced lawyers trying to overturn the 2020 Presidential election by alleging the voting machines operated by Dominion Voting Systems were rigged to favor Joe Biden.

Records showed the home was sold in March 23, 2020 by Fawkes Partners LP which is listed a limited liability company owned by Powell, according to ABC-TV affiliate WLOS.com

In January 2021, Powell and her cohorts, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow pusher Mike Lindell were slammed with a whopping $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

Giuliani, 79, recently listed his longtime Upper East Side three bedroom apartment for $6.5 million -- in what some suspect will become his legal war chest to fend off the criminal charges and civil lawsuits.